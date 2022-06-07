College students receive scholarships

Islamabad:A scholarship award ceremony for the academic session 2021-22 was held at the Islamabad Model College for Boys (IMCB), H-9 here on Monday.

As many as 70 students were awarded merit scholarships amounting to Rs90,000 based on their academic performance. The event was attended by a large number of college students, parents and teachers.

Director (Colleges) at the Federal Directorate of Education Professor Muhammad Aftab Tariq and Asher Saleem were the chief guest and the guest of honour during the event, respectively.

On the occasion, Prof Farooq Azam was given the appreciation certificate and a shield as an acknowledgement of his services to the cause of education. Prof Aftab Tariq appreciated the performance of college students and encouraged them to continue to work hard for a really bright future for the country and the nation of Pakistan.