Too much noise

The insensitive use of loud speakers has become quite a nuisance in our cities. The most annoying thing is that loudspeakers have now become an integral part of almost all celebrations. People seem to believe that occasions like marriages and birthday parties are incomplete without loudspeakers.
Noise pollution is already one of the greatest problems that people in cities have to deal with. The local authorities must take strict action against the misuse of loudspeakers, especially in residential areas and at odd hours.
Sana Khadim
Sukkur
