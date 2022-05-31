Fool them once

This refers to the article, ‘Tougher times ahead’ by Dr Farrukh Saleem. The writer has mentioned some important...
Pakistan’s inflation rate reached 13.4 per cent in April 2022. It is expected that the figure will increase in May...
Cheating during examinations is common across Karachi because of poor invigilation in examination halls. Many centres...
According to Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir, electricity loadshedding will end in two to three months as...
Democracy is a way of governance based on the will of the people. Imran Khan recently said that he was ready for...
Former prime minister Imran Khan lauded India’s independent foreign policy at a PTI workers' convention in Charsadda...
