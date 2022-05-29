 
close
Sunday May 29, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Top Story

16 more cases registered against Imran Khan, other PTI leaders

Shireen Mazari, Zartaj Gul, Ali Amin Gandapur and Raja Khurram Nawaz have also been named in the first information reports (FIRs)

By News Desk
May 29, 2022
PTI leaders (starting from left)- Faisal Javed Khan, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Imran Khan and Asad Umar.
PTI leaders (starting from left)- Faisal Javed Khan, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Imran Khan and Asad Umar.  

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Police on Saturday registered 16 cases against PTI Chairman Imran Khan and other senior leaders, including Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Asad Umar, following riots in the federal capital during the party's Azadi March.

Apart from the top brass, Shireen Mazari, Zartaj Gul, Ali Amin Gandapur and Raja Khurram Nawaz have also been named in the first information reports (FIRs), Geo News reported.

The cases have been registered for blocking roads, disrupting state affairs, attacking police personnel and damaging property.

Related Stories

The police registered cases at the Aabpara, Kohsar, Tarnol, Lohi Bhir, Ramna, Bhara Kahu and the Secretariat police stations.

The development comes two days after various PTI leaders — Imran, Umar, Imran Ismail, Raja Khurram, Gandapur, and Ali Nawaz Awan — were booked for creating disruption in Islamabad.

Comments

    M. Saeed Awan commented 14 hours ago

    Good move. They must be charged. Keep them behind the bar.

    0 0