PTI leaders (starting from left)- Faisal Javed Khan, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Imran Khan and Asad Umar.

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Police on Saturday registered 16 cases against PTI Chairman Imran Khan and other senior leaders, including Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Asad Umar, following riots in the federal capital during the party's Azadi March.

Apart from the top brass, Shireen Mazari, Zartaj Gul, Ali Amin Gandapur and Raja Khurram Nawaz have also been named in the first information reports (FIRs), Geo News reported.

The cases have been registered for blocking roads, disrupting state affairs, attacking police personnel and damaging property.

The police registered cases at the Aabpara, Kohsar, Tarnol, Lohi Bhir, Ramna, Bhara Kahu and the Secretariat police stations.



The development comes two days after various PTI leaders — Imran, Umar, Imran Ismail, Raja Khurram, Gandapur, and Ali Nawaz Awan — were booked for creating disruption in Islamabad.