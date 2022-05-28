PTI’s Azadi March: Case against GB CM Khalid Khurshid filed

ISLAMABAD: Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid Khan was booked on Friday for rioting and disturbing public order in the federal capital during the PTI’s Azadi March. Khalid Khurshid, his security chief and 50 personnel, were booked in a case of alleged firing on the police on the Motorway. The FIR was filed at the Saddar Hassan Abdal Police Station against Khurshid, a PTI loyalist, who led a convoy for the PTI’s long march from Gilgit-Baltistan.

The case has been filed under Section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), Section 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), Section 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), Section 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), Section 324 (attempt to commit qatl-i-amd) and Section 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

As per the FIR, CM Khurshid and his security team raised slogans against the government and administration, and resorted to firing on the police personnel. In addition, the Islamabad Police on Thursday registered a case against PTI Chairman Imran Khan and 150 others for rioting in Islamabad during the long march a day ago.

The police also registered cases against the PTI leaders, including Asad Umar, Imran Ismail, Raja Khurram Nawaz, Ali Amin Gandapur and Ali Nawaz Awan. The police had registered two separate cases at the Kohsar Police Station for "rioting and arson".

Meanwhile, the federal government has decided to take action against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan for participating in the PTI’s Azadi March. Talking to Geo News on Thursday, Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah said that the decision has been taken to take legal action against KP CM Mahmood Khan. “KP CM’s participation in the Azadi March, along with police personnel, is tantamount to an attack on the Federation,” the interior minister said.

“Federal government employees deputed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa abetted PTI's long march. It has been decided to take action against the police officers deputed in KP,” Sanaullah said, adding that the officers used their posts against the law.