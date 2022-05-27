Fighting polio

This refers to the news report, ‘Pakistan reports fourth polio case of the year’ (May 26). Pakistan once again faces the challenge of eradicating the polio virus. Even though the authorities concerned are making efforts to completely eliminate the virus, the country has failed to get positive results.
Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only two countries in the world where polio is still present. The reason why Pakistan is still in the list is that many parents refuse to vaccinate their children against the virus. It is time parents realized that it is better to vaccinate their children against the virus. Our collective efforts will help our country become a polio-free nation.
Bakhtiyar Phullan
Turbat
