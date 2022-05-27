Summer break in schools from June 1 to July 31

LAHORE:School Education Department (SED) Punjab has announced annual summer vacation for public and private schools across the province starting June 1, 2022.

As per a notification, all schools will remain closed with effect from June 1 to July 31, 2022 for summer vacation. For the government schools, Chief Executive Officers of District Education Authorities (DEAs) and heads of schools will manage the distribution of homework and books to students during summer vacation.

Meanwhile, SED Punjab has also directed DEAs to advise private schools in their respective districts to reduce school timings until 11am from May 27 to May 31, 2022 to protect the children from heatwave.