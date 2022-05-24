Fix the sector

Private education institutions are money-making organizations that are exploiting people. Private schools add a great financial burden on parents who barely manage to pay children’s school and transportation fees and buy their school uniforms, notebooks and expensive textbooks amid rising inflation. There is no alternative for parents as everyone knows that government schools do not offer quality education. Even though government schools have the most talented and most experienced teachers, they are unable to use these resources effectively.

The education department must take effective steps to resolve these issues.

Aamir Ibrahim

Turbat