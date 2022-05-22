DVC members

HARIPUR: The members of District Vigilance Committee DVC, must ensure individual and collective monitoring of different industrial and commercial entities of the district so that the offense of child and bonded labour could be checked effectively, an official said on Saturday.

Speaking at a meeting of DVC Haripur, Deputy Commissioner Haripur Mughees Sanaullah asked the members to visit the areas where the children were being employed as child or bonded labour for different industrial and commercial activities and take prompt action against the violators.

The DC, who was also chairman of the DVC, reviewed the last two months’ progress of the committee and its future line of action pertaining to checking the offenses of trafficking in person, bonded and child labor and creating awareness about the relevant laws among the stakeholders.

While sharing the progress, the representatives of investigation and prosecution departments, confirmed that there was not a single case of Trafficking in Person (TIP) that was right now under trial or investigation across the district.

The DVC also discussed in detail the need to have more in-depth study into the probabilities of underage workers in different industries and bonded labor cases at brick kilns and fishermen families brought to Haripur from other provinces.

The deputy commissioner directed its members to follow the guidelines from the provincial government and take concrete steps for checking child and bonded labor and trafficking in per TIP in the district.