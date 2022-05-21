This is to draw the attention of the authorities concerned to the issue of out-of-school children in Balochistan. More than 50 per cent of children of school-going age are out of school. It is disappointing that the people of the country’s largest province are deprived of their right to education.
The Balochistan government is responsible for providing quality education in the province.
Masroor Atta
Karachi
