Nepra moved to allow Rs4.05/unit hike in power tariff

KARACHI: Central Power Purchasing Agency-Guaranteed (CPPA-G) on Friday moved the country’s power sector regulator to allow an increase of Rs4.05 per unit in the tariffs of ex-Wapda distribution companies (discos) for April 2022.

The demand has been made under the monthly Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA). The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) will hold a hearing on the petition on May 31, 2022.

According to the petition, CCPA-G since the reference fuel charges for March 2022 were estimated at Rs6.6087/unit, an increase of Rs4.0554 per unit is required for April.

The data showed that in April 2022, hydel generation was recorded at 2,404 GWh and constituted 18.55 percent of total generation in the entire month.

Power generation from coal-fired power plants was 2,168.93 GWh (16.74 percent of total generation) at a rate of Rs14.33 per unit.

Electricity generation from high speed diesel (HSD) stood at 58.49 GWh, which made up 0.45 percent of total generation in April 2022.

Generation from furnace oil (FO) was 1,564.11 GWh (12.07 percent of total generation) at Rs28.19 per unit. Electricity generation from gas-based power plants clocked in at 1276.57 GWh (9.85 percent) at Rs8.38 per unit.

Generation from RLNG was 2,516.85 GWh (19.42 percent of total generation) at Rs16.43 per unit.

Electricity generation from nuclear sources was 2,251.19 GWh at Rs1.01 per unit (17.37 percent of total generation), and the electricity imported from Iran was 51.95 GWh at Rs17.63 per unit.

Power generation from different sources (mixed) was 9.38 GWh at a price of Rs4.43 per unit, generation from baggasse was recorded at 106.5 GWh, the price of which has been calculated at Rs5.9822 per unit.

Energy generated from wind was recorded at 464.78 GWh, 3.59 percent of total generation and solar at 87.31 GWh, 0.67% of total generation in April 2022.

The total energy generated was recorded at 12,960.41 GWh, at a basket price of Rs10.24 per unit. The total cost of energy was Rs132.746 billion.

According to the CCPA-G data, net electricity delivered to Discos in April 2022 was 12,556.37 at a rate of Rs10.66 per unit, the total price of which was Rs133.903 billion.

Arif Habib Limited’s estimates show during April 2022 fuel cost for power generation increased 11.1 percent month-on-month to an average of Rs10.24/KWh compared with average cost of Rs9.22/KWh during Mar 2022. Year-on-year, it increased 83.7 percent. The higher fuel prices flared up generation cost. In addition to this, hydel-based power generation decreased 6.5 percent year-on-year.