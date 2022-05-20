FCCU, CSA join hands to develop research course

LAHORE:Centre for Public Policy and Governance (CPPG) at Forman Christian College University (FCCU) and the Civil Services Academy (CSA), Pakistan Administrative Service Campus launched three policy briefs under their continuing collaboration on developing a research course module for the CSA’s Mid-Career Management Course here on Thursday.

According to a press release, Omer Rasool, Director General CSA, and his colleagues including Additional Directors Muhammad Bilal Akram and Ms Ammara Khattak spearheaded the collaboration. The CPPG faculty was led by Founding Director CPPG Dr Saeed Shafqat and his team including Raheem ul Haque, Dr Rabia Chaudhry and Ms Saba Shahid.

During the launch, Omer Rasool said the public sector must develop out-of-the-box solutions to address real-life public policy challenges and this will come from constant engagement with data, evidence and on-ground realities.