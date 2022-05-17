Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has taken an initiative to provide emergency relief to the people of Dera Bugti after the media reported about a cholera outbreak in the area. Due to unavailability of potable water in Dera Bugti, residents were forced to drink contaminated water. The consumption of unsafe water resulted in the deaths of at least 21 people.

The Balochistan government must also take timely steps before the situation takes a worse turn.

Bakhtiyar Phullan

Turbat