Crackdown on wheat hoarders ordered

LAHORE:Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal has directed all the deputy commissioners to start a crackdown on hoarders of wheat and recover the stock with the help of the Special Branch and hand it over to the food department.

He issued this direction while presiding over a video link meeting of deputy commissioners at the Civil Secretariat here on Monday. The administrative secretaries of industries, agriculture, food, livestock and officers concerned attended the meeting whereas all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners virtually participated. The chief secretary said that the officers should continue taking steps to curb the smuggling of wheat and fertilizers. He said that the welfare of the people is the duty of government officials, adding that he has started visiting districts to review the public welfare initiatives. He stressed that all the price control magistrates should perform their duties in a dynamic manner and only a notified officer would be authorised to conduct price checking.

Expressing deep sorrow over the death of four children in a boat accident at Head Baloki, the Chief Secretary directed the deputy commissioners to take steps to prevent incidents of boat capsize and cylinder blasts in their areas. He said that the protection of life and property of the people is the responsibility of the government. He asked the officers to set up initial response centres in bazaars to control health-related incidents caused by the severe heatwave and ensure adequate supply of drinking water to the areas facing water shortage. The Chief Secretary also issued instructions to take stern action against those who are burning crop residues.

Plan to reduce prices: Punjab PMLN Deputy Secretary Information Imran Goraya has said work has started on a comprehensive programme under the leadership of Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz to reduce the prices of essential commodities. Preparation of a package to reduce dearness and provide maximum relief to the people is in final stages, he said in his statement issued here on Monday. Imran Goraya said that CM has directed the administration to take strict action against stockpiling of essential commodities, especially flour and sugar. The CM has given a special task to the administration and members of the assembly to reduce the dearness under which the prices and quality of essential commodities are being checked in the markets and bazaars, he said. District Price Control Committees have been activated.

An action plan to reduce the prices of flour, sugar, chicken and other essential commodities is being finalised. The CM himself is visiting the districts while the chief secretary, divisional and district administration have also been directed to go to field and provide maximum relief to the people, he added.