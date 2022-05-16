After the attack

After the terror attack on Chinese teachers in Karachi University, the authorities have taken several steps to improve the varsity’s security. But the university’s students have complained about the harsh treatment they are facing daily. According to the students, they are made to stand in long queues outside the main gates of the university for hours. All canteens are closed, so students cannot even buy a bottle of water.

The authorities concerned are requested to treat the students kindly. The incident has disturbed the students as well, and they deserve kind treatment.

Asif Khan

Karachi