Anti-state elements will not be allowed to destroy peace of Karachi: CM

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that Karachi is an economic hub of the country and his government would not allow terrorists and anti-state elements to destroy peace in the city which has been achieved against a heavy price.

“The attack on Chinese teachers and blast in Saddar are condemnable acts and we would comb out the terrorist involved in these two brutal incidents,” he said while speaking at the launch ceremony of `17th International My Karachi - Oasis of Harmony Exhibition’ organised by the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) on Friday at the Karachi Expo Centre.

Shah congratulated the KCCI for organising the three-day event. He said he was glad that the KCCI had resumed the tradition of organising the annual expo after its two-year suspension due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Shah welcomed the national and international exhibitors for putting in their efforts to promote business activities and attracting local and foreign buyers and sellers. The CM recalled that the late business leader Siraj Kassam Teli, who passed away during the pandemic, and stated that Teli always received him when he arrived at the previous exhibitions.

“This is his (Teli’s) brilliant initiative as a president of the KCCI in 2004, to organise an international trade fair in the city,” the CM said and added that the late KCCI president had taken the initiative to create the perception of Karachi as a peaceful and business-friendly city.

Shah said that Karachi had its own significance as the economic hub of the country and it always remained on the radars of keen investors from worldwide. He added that the provincial government was making all-out efforts to create a conducive environment for attracting investment by reducing the cost of manufacturing and removal of hurdles.

“The role of chambers in manifesting the industrial and commercial growth of a country is no doubt quite vital,” he said, adding that as a major stakeholder, the KCCI had remained a steadfast partner in progress of the country.