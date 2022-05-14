Security remains tight

LAHORE:Security of mosques, Imambargahs, markets and sensitive installations remained tight on Friday.

Police officers visited different areas and ensured stringent security arrangements throughout the City particularly at mosques and other religious places. Police checked all the vehicles particularly suspicious persons at the entry and exit points of the City.

Moreover, search and sweep operations were conducted around sensitive areas of the city and other important offices and public places. Heavy contingents of Dolphin Squad, PRU, Elite force, security agencies and Lahore Police participated in the search operations. According to the spokesperson of Lahore Police, the ongoing search operations meant to create a sense of security among the citizens and maintain law and order situation in the provincial capital.