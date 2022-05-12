Photography exhibition ‘A thousand words’ praised

LAHORE:The 10th solo photography exhibition titled "A thousand words" by Azhar Hafeez opened at Hamail Art Gallery on Wednesday. Azhar, who has participated in more than 50 group shows, studied graphic design with photography as a major subject from National College of Arts, Lahore. Azhar works as a free-lance photographer, graphic designer, film director and teacher. A large number of art lovers lauded his creative photography.
