U2’s Bono puts on ‘freedom’ show in Kyiv metro

Kyiv, Ukraine: Irish rock star Bono praised Ukraine’s fight for "freedom" during a performance in a metro station in downtown Kyiv Sunday, where the U2 frontman also issued his own prayer "for peace". From the platform of a Kyiv metro station, the 61-year-old rock icon belted out U2 classics "Sunday Bloody Sunday", "Desire" and "With or without you".
Elad, Israel: Israeli security services on Sunday arrested two Palestinians suspected of axing to death three Israelis...
Tunis: Hundreds of Tunisians demonstrated Sunday in a show of support for President Kais Saied and a series of...
Athens: Greece’s coastguard on Sunday said it had rescued 106 migrants including many children from a half-sunken...
Seoul: South Korea’s hawkish new president will be sworn in on Tuesday, and he looks set to get tough with...
Juba: Cholera has killed one child and infected 30 people in South Sudan, the first resurgence of the illness in...
Sofia: A fire at a retirement home in eastern Bulgaria has killed four residents, police said Sunday, the latest blaze...
Comments