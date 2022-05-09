 
close
Monday May 09, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

U2’s Bono puts on ‘freedom’ show in Kyiv metro

By AFP
May 09, 2022

Kyiv, Ukraine: Irish rock star Bono praised Ukraine’s fight for "freedom" during a performance in a metro station in downtown Kyiv Sunday, where the U2 frontman also issued his own prayer "for peace". From the platform of a Kyiv metro station, the 61-year-old rock icon belted out U2 classics "Sunday Bloody Sunday", "Desire" and "With or without you".

Comments