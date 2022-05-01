PU issues new exam schedule

LAHORE ; Punjab University (PU) Department of Examinations has issued new schedule for submission of admission forms for Associate Degree in Arts/Science/ Commerce Part-1 & Part-II and BA Hearing Impaired Annual Examinations 2022.

According to details, now the last date for receipt of online admission forms for said exams with single fee is May 13, 2022 while the forms can be submitted with double fee from May 14, 2022 to May 27, 2022.

All regular, late college, private, improve division, additional subjects and special categories (MBBS, BDS, Pharm-D, General Nursing, Fazil, Wafaq-ul-Madaris) candidates are informed that admission forms will only be received through online and no admission forms will be received by hand or by post. Details are available at www.pu.edu.pk.