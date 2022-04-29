Govt asked to implement increase in pensions

LAKKI MARWAT: Office-bearers of the retired employees’ union have asked the provincial government to implement the prime minister’s directives regarding a 10 percent increase in monthly pensions of former employees.

Talking to journalists here on Thursday, the union’s president Sifatullah Khan and others hailed the announcement regarding increase in pensions and said that the provincial government should implement it in letter and spirit.

They said the meager monthly pension had confronted the former employees with numerous problems.

“The retired employees are unable to make both ends meet and fulfill genuine needs of their families,” said one of the union activists.