Stranded Afghans allowed entry into Afghanistan

LANDIKOTAL: Thousands of Afghan citizens stranded at the Torkham border for the last one week were allowed entry into Afghanistan on showing national identity cards (Tazkira), sources said on Monday.

Official sources said that the Afghan embassy in Pakistan had requested the Pakistani authorities to allow the stranded Afghan citizens in their thousands to return to Afghanistan. A large number of Afghan citizens, including women and children, had been waiting at the Torkham border for the last one week to return home. Most of the Afghan citizens were residing in Pakistan but wanted to celebrate Eid with their near and dears ones in Afghanistan.

Nisar Ahmad Zaland and Baryalay Hasrat, residents of Nangarhar, told The News that some of their family members were living in Pakistan while most of their relatives lived in Afghanistan’s eastern Jalalabad city. They said they were working in Peshawar and wanted to celebrate Eid with their parents, brothers and sisters in Nangarhar.