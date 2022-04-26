After the VONC

This refers to the letter, ‘Dangerous narrative’ (April 22) by Shakeel Ahmed Khan. There is no denying that the former PM has built a strong case for himself. In Pakistan, the anti-America narrative is always welcomed by a majority of people. Also, over the years, Imran Khan has promoted himself as a leader against growing Islamophobia in the world. His supporters claim that Khan’s efforts convinced the UN to declare March 15 as the International Day to Combat Islamophobia. The new government needs to rein such narratives in. Also, all parties need to realize that they need to look beyond these political fights and work together for the betterment of Pakistan.

Syeda Hadia Bakhtawar

Nankana Sahib