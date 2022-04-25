Drug smuggling bid foiled

Islamabad: The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) thwarted an attempt to smuggle 9.6 Kg of Hashish by intercepting 2 Suzuki Mehran cars near Islamabad Motorway Toll Plaza while arresting 2 persons involved in drug smuggling.
The accused have been identified as Suleman and Naseeb Ul Rehman, both residents of Peshawar, ANF spokesperson said here on Sunday.
Rawalpindi : To celebrate the importance of World Book Day the Association of Business, Professional and Agricultural...
Islamabad : Teachers serving at educational institutions of the federal capital have demanded of the authorities...
Islamabad : The residents of Islamabad have complained against a sudden surge in the incidents of gas meters theft...
It has been 17 years since our father, Anwar Saleem Ahmad, passed away from cancer. And it has been 16 years since we...
Islamabad : China Cultural Centre in Pakistan celebrated its 7th anniversary.Seven years ago today, on a state visit...
Islamabad : Former Finance Minister Dr. Hafeez A. Pasha has said that the agenda of comprehensive economic reforms...
Comments