Drug smuggling bid foiled

Islamabad: The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) thwarted an attempt to smuggle 9.6 Kg of Hashish by intercepting 2 Suzuki Mehran cars near Islamabad Motorway Toll Plaza while arresting 2 persons involved in drug smuggling.

The accused have been identified as Suleman and Naseeb Ul Rehman, both residents of Peshawar, ANF spokesperson said here on Sunday.