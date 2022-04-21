Traffic plan for Youm-e-Ali announced

Karachi Traffic Police chief Ahmed Nawaz Cheema has announced a traffic diversion plan for Youm-e-Ali (AS), which will be observed on 21st Ramazan. The spokesman for the traffic police said on Wednesday a procession would be taken out from the Nishtar Park to Imambargah Hussainian Iranian on April 23 in connection with the martyrdom of Hazrat Ali (AS).

Procession route

The procession will start at the Nishtar Park and then pass through Sir Shah Nawaz Bhutto Road, Father Jamnis Road, MA Jinnah Road, Mansfield Street, Saddar Dawakhana, Preedy Street, M.A. Jinnah Road, Boulton Market, Bombay Bazaar, Kharadar and Nawab Mohabbat Khanjee Road and will terminate at Hussainian Iranian Imambargah.

Alternative routes

As soon as the procession starts from the Nishtar Park, all motorists coming from city side will be diverted towards the Soldier Bazaar (Bahadur Yar Jang Road), Coast Guards, Ankle Saria, Jubilee and Karachi Zoo, Garden, to reach their destination.

All kinds of traffic coming from the Nazimabad side will be diverted from Lasbela towards Nishtar Road and Karachi Zoo to reach their destinations. Traffic coming from the Liaquatabad side will be diverted onto Martin Road towards the Central Jail side. These vehicles will however be permitted to proceed upto the Central Jail and then proceed via Jamshed Road, Dada Bhoy Noroji Road, Kashmir Road, Sharea Quaideen and Sharea Faisal.

All kinds of commuters coming from Stadium Road will proceed to MA Jinnah via New MA Jinnah Road. From there they will be diverted onto Dada Bhoy Noroji Road towards Kashmir Road, Society traffic signal, Sharea Quaideen to Sharea Faisal. Traffic coming from the Super Highway from Gulberg will be diverted from Liaquatabad No. 10 towards Chowrangi No.2 Nazimabad and will proceed via Habib Bank Flyover, Estate Avenue Road, Sher Shah to Mauripur Road. All vehicles will adopt the same route for the return journey.

The traffic will not be permitted to proceed towards the route of the procession from Gurumandir (roundabout). These vehicles will be diverted towards Bahadur Yar Jang Road. All vehicular traffic approaching Numaish via Sharea Quaideen will not be allowed to proceed from the Society Office Roundabout behind the Mazar-e-Quaid except those arriving for participating in the procession having stickers pasted on their windscreens. Without the sticker, no vehicle will be diverted from the Society signal towards Kashmir Road.

Motorists going towards Saddar and other areas will not be permitted to proceed towards the Empress Market from the junction of Preedy Street and MA Jinnah Road, Court Road Chowk and Fresco Chowk and Abdullah Haroon Road, when the head of the procession reaches near the crossing of Corridor-III.

Similarly, vehicles proceeding towards Saddar via MA Jinnah Road will not be permitted to proceed from its junction with Preedy Street, Aga Khan Road and Mansfield Street. No vehicles will be permitted to proceed towards MA Jinnah Road from the junction of MA Jinnah Road and Preedy Street when the procession clears the intersection.

The vehicular traffic coming onto Aga Khan Road from Garden Zoo to approach MA Jinnah Road will not be permitted to proceed towards MA Jinnah Road. These vehicles will be allowed till Ankle Saria Hospital.

Participants’ routes

The participants from Nazimabad will reach Lasbela and then move towards Garden’s Jamaat Khana, Soldier Bazaar No.3, Light Signal to Nishtar Park. From Liaquatabad, Teen Hatti, Jahangir Road, Gurumandir left turn towards Numaish Kamela, from Society Light Signal to Numaish, and from Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Gulistan-e-Jauhar, the participants will reach via University Road’s old Sabzi Mandi, Kashmir Road, Society Light Signal or PPP Chowrangi to Nawai Waqt. The vehicles distributing Nazar and Niaz will enter from 4pm to 6pm from Tower to Bouton Market. No vehicle will be permitted to park along the route of the procession.