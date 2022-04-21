IPC ministry still vacant as Mazari gets new portfolio

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) has again been left vacant with Ehsan Ur Rehman Mazari, who the other day visited the ministry office, was given a fresh portfolio while Riaz Peerzada, a possible aspirant for the position, has yet to be given the all clear.

The ministry for IPC in an official press release issued Tuesday confirmed Mazari’s appointment as the minister for IPC but late night changes saw him holding the Human Rights portfolio.

“There must be some mistake as I was told about the IPC ministry and even I visited the office Tuesday,” Mazari told ‘The News’ late Tuesday.

On Wednesday morning, officials from the Ministry of Human Rights and the Ministry for IPC turned up at the Parliament Lodges to receive the new minister.

It is now generally expected that Riaz Hussain Peerzada will take over as the minister for IPC but even he was uncertain as whether he would be there. “I have not been told anything yet. Once Bilawal Bhutto and Mian Shehbaz Sharif will hold discussions, things will get clear. Initially, the Ministry for IPC was given to Pakistan People’s Party. Let’s see the outcome of the meeting,” Peerzada told ‘The News’.