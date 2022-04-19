PM inaugurates Orange Line Bus Service from Peshawar Morr to airport

Islamabad:Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif made the Orange Line Metro Bus Service from Peshawar Morr to the Islamabad International Airport, operational within five days of assuming his office here on Monday.

He announced that people would travel free of cost on the bus service during the month of Ramazan. The project was launched by the Nawaz Sharif Government in 2017 and was to be completed in 2018 but it faced undue delays in the last four years.

On directives of the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif given on April 12, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) made it possible to start operation of Orange Metro Line Bus Service in a period of five days.

Shehbaz Sharif also thanked the PML-N Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif for giving this project as a gift to people of Islamabad and its adjoining areas. The Turkish Ambassador in Islamabad, Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul and Chinese Chargé d'affaires were specially invited at the inaugural ceremony of the transport service.

Amongst others present on the occasion were government allies including Shahzain Bugti, Mohsin Dawar, Abdul Malik, the PML-N spokesperson Maryam Aurengzeb, Tahira Aurengzeb MNA, ex-MNAs Muhammad Hanif Abbasi, Malik Abrar Khan, Tariq Fazal Chaudhrr, ex-Islamabad Mayor Shaikh Ansar Aziz and other notable were also present.

Prime Minister expressed his thanks to the CDA Chairman Amer Ali Ahmed, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Jahanzeb Khan and those who did good work in the NHA for making project operational in five days.

The Prime Minister after attending the inaugural ceremony also took a ride of Orange Bus along with Chinese and Turkish diplomats and other guests and appreciated renovation work carried out by team of Chairman of the CDA within a short period. "I am happy that the CDA Chairman and his planners worked day and night in the last five days, thank whether those in CDA or NHA," he said adding those who serve the nation are dearest to him.

Prime Minister said that he was very happy that friendly countries like China and Turkey are contributing to the wonderful public transport system directly or indirectly. He pointed out that China is all weather friend of Pakistan which always supported Pakistan at all international forums and helped in building country's economy. "We are also very grateful to the Chinese President for gifting us CPEC which will be a game changer," he said.

He said he also wanted to express thanks to his brother President Tayyip Eedogan and people of Turkey who always supported Pakistan. "You also know how our forefathers supported Turkey's freedom movement war and sold our properties to support that movement," he said.

Later, he said that Turkish brothers and sisters stood by Pakistan like rock and wall. "The Turkish President also helped us in times of problems and peace," he said.

The CDA Chairman Amer Ali Ahmed in his welcome address said the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif soon after assuming his office on April 12, directed to make the Orange Metro Bus Project which has been facing many ups and downs.

"In the light of Prime Minister's directives the joint efforts of Capital Development Authority (CDA) and the National Highway Authority (NHA) made the service operational in the next 72 hours," he said.

The CDA chairman also thanked the Punjab Metro Bus Authority for lending 15 buses which have been painted orange similar to Orange Train Project of Lahore. He said that on directives of the Prime Minister, four buses reserved for travel from NHA station to airport would have capacity for the luggage.

He told the Prime Minister that the route which also include underpasses have been decorated while depicting country's history and culture. An app was also being introduced for purchase of online tickets and to provide information with regard to timing of buses.

The CDA chairman also told the Prime Minister that on receiving 20 buses from China by the middle of next month, the operational cost of a bus will be Rs145 per kilometre, the lowest in the region. He said that 10 out 20 buses would be run on Blue Route from Faizabad to Rawat.