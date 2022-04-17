Saba Qamar case hearing adjourned

LAHORE : A magisterial court on Saturday adjourned the hearing of a case against actress Saba Qamar and singer Bilal Saeed by May 9. The court adjourned the hearing as the judge concerned was on leave. Akbari Gate police registered the case against the duo on the complaint of lawyer Farhat Manzoor. The FIR was registered under Section 295 (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Pakistan Penal Code. The case was registered on a court order. A short clip of Saba and Saeed at the historic mosque went viral on social media. The video drew strong reactions from religious circles. Saba responded to the criticism saying the clip was a “prologue to the music video featuring a Nikah scene.