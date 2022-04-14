Foolproof security for Youm-e-Ali events planned

West Range police chief DIG Nasir Aftab said on Wednesday foolproof security would be provided to the gatherings and processions to be organised in the city on the occasion of Youm-e-Ali (RA).

Officials said the DIG held a meeting with the trustees and permit holders of Imambargahs at his office. The meeting was attended by the SSP Central, the SPs Orangi, New Karachi, Gulberg and Liaquatabad, and incharges of the zonal and district intelligence branch of the Central and West districts.

Aftab Zaidi, Tassadduq Nadeem, Aziz Abbas, Rizwan Haider, Syed Hassan Mehdi, Syed Muhammad Abbas and Zakir Zaidi attended the meeting. Syed Hassan Mehdi and other participants expressed satisfaction over the security measures taken by the police.

The venues and routes of the meetings and processions will be cleared by Bomb Disposal Squad teams. Procession entry will take place only after final checking. Two checkpoints will be set up for the security of the Majalis and there will be a second search party 50 to 100 meters away from the first checkpoint through which the Majlis will be able to participate.

Apart from surveillance of all processions and gatherings with CCTV cameras, the events will be fully filmed. A WhatsApp group consisting of Imambargah trustees and procession permit holders, other dignitaries and senior police officers is being formed in the West Zone in connection with the martyrdom day of Hazrat Ali (RA). Adequate security will also be provided to all Ulema and Zakirs.