Suri, Mazari exchange harsh words

LAHORE: National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri and Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari exchanged harsh words on Twitter on Thursday.
A war of words started between the two defending their actions in the prevailing political situation in the country. Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari in his tweet said that he had refused to become Qasim Khan Suri and he could not commit treason against the Constitution. He said that even Imran Khan could label him a traitor.
In his response, National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri said, “You (Dost Mazari) could not become Qasim Khan Suri because to become Suri you need loyalty, bravery, passion, love of motherland, hatred of slavery, freedom of mind and living conscience.”
Suri said that Dost Mazari and others took the oath and got the slot of deputy speakership in the name of Imran Khan and sold it to the slaves of Englishmen. He said, “You are a traitor and a slave”.
Earlier, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had filed a no-confidence motion in the Punjab Assembly against its own deputy speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari, after which a new constitutional crisis has arisen in the province. Later, Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi withdrew powers of the deputy speaker.
