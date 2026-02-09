Photo: Melissa Jon Hart explains rare reason behind not revisting old roles

Melissa Jon Hart has taken a trip down a trip down the memory lane and talked about what she feels about her early roles and shows at the age of 49.

While chatting with PEOPLE at Steven Tyler’s 7th Annual Jam for Janie Grammy Awards Viewing Party, she explained why she does not spend her days rewatching old hits.

Reflecting on her attachment with one of her shows Melissa and Joey, she revealed that the last time she revisited one of her past shows was “years ago.”

“I’ve never watched the shows, really, ever, except Melissa and Joey, because I had to live-tweet them. So I did watch those," she shared.

"But I recently watched, like a few years ago, when I had my podcast, I would watch an episode here and there for whoever was coming on, just to refresh my memory about certain things," she explained.

The 49-year-old actress, who rose to fame as a teen on Clarissa Explains It All, confessed that some moments from her long career have completely slipped her mind.

"Apparently, I was on Boy Meets World, and I didn't even remember. I had to watch it,” Hart jokingly adds, pointing to her 1997 guest appearance on the series.

While discussing, the directress also shared that it doesn't matter if she has forgotten most of her project, rewatching her own teenage shows sometimes makes her feel awkward and dodgy.

“I don't have memories of a lot of these things, so it's fun to watch them back sometimes, but it's also a little cringe. Sabrina is 30 this year, which is crazy,” she concluded.