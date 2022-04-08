No-confidence motion filed against Punjab PA speaker

Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi. The News/File

LAHORE: The opposition on Thursday submitted a no-confidence motion against Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, who is also a joint candidate of the PTI and PMLQ for the office of chief minister.

The resolution was submitted by MPAs Samiullah, Khalil Tahir and Khawaja Salman Rafique to the Punjab Assembly Secretariat. Already, the Punjab Assembly is facing a constitutional crisis after Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari joined the opposition camp and he is also facing a no-confidence motion. Under the law, he also cannot chair a session. The assembly will meet on April 16 in which a new CM would be elected. The contest will take place between opposition leader Hamza Shehbaz and Pervaiz Elahi.