No-confidence motion filed against Punjab PA speaker

LAHORE: The opposition on Thursday submitted a no-confidence motion against Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, who is also a joint candidate of the PTI and PMLQ for the office of chief minister.
The resolution was submitted by MPAs Samiullah, Khalil Tahir and Khawaja Salman Rafique to the Punjab Assembly Secretariat. Already, the Punjab Assembly is facing a constitutional crisis after Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari joined the opposition camp and he is also facing a no-confidence motion. Under the law, he also cannot chair a session. The assembly will meet on April 16 in which a new CM would be elected. The contest will take place between opposition leader Hamza Shehbaz and Pervaiz Elahi.
WASHINGTON: The United States has warned India of "significant and long-term" consequences if the latter aligns itself...
The match-ball is manufactured in Pakistan by Adidas through ‘Forward Sports’, a Sialkot-based company
ISLAMABAD: PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi Thursday said that in his opinion as a citizen and not as a PTI...
ECP will chalk out its future course of action with regard to the conduct of general election
ISTANBUL: A Turkish court on Thursday confirmed a halt to the trial in absentia of 26 suspects linked to the killing...
WASHINGTON: For the second year running, US scientists observed record increases in the atmospheric concentration of...
Comments