Duchess Sophie sounds alarm on 'worst humanitarian crisis'

Duchess Sophie has urged the world to act on Sudan's worsening humanitarian crisis, where over 17.3 million children are affected by 1,000 days of conflict.

In a piece for The Telegraph, she highlighted the plituation of displaced Sudanese families, many sheltering in temporary camps in Chad.

The Duchess of Edinburgh, a patron of Plan International UK, recounted her visit to a transit camp in Chad, where she witnessed the devastating impact on families and children caught in brutal violence.

"Displaced. Terrified. Starving," she noted, emphasizing the urgent need for global attention.

The crisis in Sudan is now considered the world's worst humanitarian emergency, with children bearing the brunt of the suffering.