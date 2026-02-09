King Charles 'terrified' Andrew's scandal will end his reign

King Charles is said to be struggling under mounting pressure amid renewed controversy surrounding his brother, Andrew Windsor.

As per the sources, resurfacing of Jeffrey Epstein documents has once again placed Andrew at the center of global scrutiny.

Insiders told Radar Online that the situation has left King Charles "emotionally drained" and deeply worried about the future of the monarchy.

For those unaware, the newly released files allegedly show continued communication between Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein, contradicting earlier public statements.

The source said, "This is all killing him. Cancer alone would be enough, but Andrew's scandals – now reignited by the latest Epstein files – are grinding Charles down."

"Every new revelation lands as he's trying to heal," they added.

Furthermore, insiders claim, "There is real fear inside the palace that if the Andrew-Epstein saga escalates again, it could spell the end for a monarch already battling serious illness."

"The stress is relentless," they noted.

Moreover, King Charles reportedly feels responsible for protecting the Crown, even when these aren't his problems.

Cancer-stricken Charles has leaned on close family members, including Prince William and Kate Middleton in recent months, who have provided support behind palace walls.