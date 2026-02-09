Meghan Markle eyeing on ‘Queen’ as ultimate goal

Meghan Markle wants political power in the future, claims an expert.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is currently living in California, has ‘only one goal’ with her roots in the Royal Family.

Speaking to TalkTv, Royal expert Angela Levin told host Mark Dolan: "What do you think her goals are in relation to the royal family? What is the end game?"

Levin replied: "The endgame is that she is Queen. That's it. Yes, I've said this several times. In other words, Meghan will run the country.!

Speaking about Meghan’s lifestyle brand, As Ever, Royal expert Jennie Bond told the Mirror : “I think it just goes to prove that making a successful TV series is not as easy as she might have thought. No doubt people tuned into the first series out of curiosity to see what she had to offer, and I think the show was fine as far as it went.”

“The trouble is that this is a saturated market,” she said. “Cooking, chatting, style tips etc are commonplace on social media, as well as on TV. There was nothing original about the show and, although Meghan was perfectly pleasant as a presenter, she didn’t really have anything unique to offer, beyond the fact that she’s married to a prince (who hardly appeared). It didn’t help that it wasn’t even filmed in their own home, so viewers couldn’t get a peek behind the scenes of their domestic life.”