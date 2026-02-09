Kate Middleton insists she would never undermine Queen Camilla

Kate Middleton would never undermine Queen Camilla, claimed a source close to Princess, while addressing rumours that she is trying to overshadow her work.

According to OK! Magazine, reports on how the Princess of Wales is being prepared for her role as future Queen has not sit well with those close to Camilla.

Denying rumours that Kate would never try to undermine Camilla’s work, an insider said that Prince William’s wife focuses on work regarding early childhood development and social initiatives.

They noted that she has no intention of outshine Camilla who continues to carry out her role alongside King Charles.

"There is growing unease that people close to Kate are pushing the narrative too far, too fast,” the insider said.

They added, “By speaking so confidently about her future as queen, they risk eclipsing Camilla at a time when she is actively fulfilling the role and deserves full recognition."

"Even if no slight is intended, the way this is being framed inevitably suggests that Camilla falls short in areas being praised in Kate,” added another.

"That perception is unfair and understandably painful for those who see the work Camilla puts in.”

However, defending Kate, a friend of hers revealed, "Kate would be deeply uncomfortable with any suggestion that she was attempting to eclipse Camilla.

“She has a strong respect for the established order and fully accepts that her role now is to support, not to compete."

"Kate is far more interested in creating lasting social change than in titles or rank. Those who work closely with her admire that focus and feel it deserves greater acknowledgment.

“But there will come a time when Catherine's future role is formally acknowledged and celebrated. For now, accelerating that conversation only invites unnecessary strain within the family."