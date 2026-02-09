Winter Olympics 2026: Lindsey Vonn’s Olympic comeback ends in devastating downhill crash

Lindsey Vonn’s Olympic comeback fades out after a tragedy.

The excitement ends in devastating downhill crash and airlift evacuation at skyiing.

Olympic ski legend Lindsey Vonn’s highly anticipated return to the Winter Games to a heartbreaking end on Sunday February 8 when the 41‑year‑old crashed early in the women’s downhill race at the 2026 Milan‑Cortina Winter Olympics.

Vonn racing on a severely injured knee after rupturing her ACL just days earlier, lost control within seconds of leaving the starting gate and was evacuated by helicopter from the slope for medical evaluation, cutting short one of the most compelling comeback stories of these Games.

As Vonn’s bid to add another Olympic medal to her storied career had captured global attention after she announced she would compete despite a complete left ACL tear sustained in a training crash in Switzerland only a week before the Games.

The American, who has won multiple Olympic medals and is one of the most decorated female alpine skiers in history, clipped a gate shortly after the start of the downhill final, sending her tumbling off course in a violent fall that left the crowd stunned into silence.

Medical personnel attended to Vonn on the snow before she was carefully loaded into a rescue helicopter and flown for further care — marking the second time in nine days she required air evacuation after crashes related to her comeback attempt.

Moreover, the dramatic crash unfolded shortly after Team USA teammate Breezy Johnson went on to win the women’s downhill gold, becoming only the second American woman to ever claim the Olympic title in the event. Despite the somber turn for Vonn, Johnson later expressed concern and support for her veteran teammate, highlighting the emotional intensity of the moment for the U.S. team.

Fans and fellow athletes also reacted with an outpouring of support across social media and at the venue, mourning the abrupt end to Vonn’s comeback while praising her courage in taking on such a daunting challenge. As discussions continue around her future in the sport, Vonn’s willingness to compete under such difficult conditions has already left a lasting impression on the Olympic narrative this year.

Olympic ski legend Lindsey Vonn’s highly anticipated comeback turns to heartbreaking end after a downhill crash amid race at the 2026 Milan‑Cortina Winter Olympics

She had been immediately lifted via helicopter and for medical aid and her conditioned was assumed to be stable afterwards.