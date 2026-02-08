What did Olivia Colman tell her husband about her gender?

Olivia Colman gets candid about her gender identity

Since 2001, Olivia Colman has been married to Ed Sinclair. The couple have been aware of each other's ins and outs.



Keeping that in mind, the actress reveals she has told her husband she is a "gay man". His reaction, she says, is fine with it.

“I’ve never felt massive feminine in my being female. I've always described myself to my husband as a gay man. And he goes ‘yeah I get that’. And so I do feel at home and at ease," she tells Them.

Her remarks follow Colman's new movie Jimpa, where she portrays a mom who is taking her nonbinary kid to their grandfather, who is gay.

The film is the latest addition to her filmography, which features stories about the queer community.

“I think it’s a community that I love being welcomed into," she says, referring to the LGBTQ+ circles, noting, “I don't really spend a whole lot of time with people who are very staunchly heterosexual.”

Elsewhere in the interview, The Night Manager star says she has always "felt sort of nonbinary“ adding, "Throughout my whole life, I've had arguments with people where I've always sort of felt nonbinary."

Colman, besides her views on gender identity, is vocal about equality in the film industry. “There’ve been many fantastic female-centric films which have moved me."

"And some of the biggest-grossing films, Barbie, Bridesmaids, Thelma & Louise, are led by women,” she previously said on the Radio Times podcast.

“People say men get paid more because they get more bums on seats. That’s a lie! It can be proved in the box office. I don’t know why we’re still having to discuss it!," she noted.

Jimpa is playing in theatres now.