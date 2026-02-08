Photo: Adrien Brody opens up about his football fandom amid '2026 Super Bowl'

Adrien Brody has spoken candidly about his relationship with sports.

In a new interview with PEOPLE Magazine, Brody, who appears in a 2026 Super Bowl commercial for TurboTax, reflected on where he fits in as a football follower, describing himself as neither fully invested nor completely detached from the game.

"I'm, like, right in the middle," the 52-year-old actor began.

Looking back on his childhood, Brody recalled growing up in Queens, where watching football was a shared experience for many families before kids headed outside to recreate the action themselves.

"I grew up in Queens, where every kid was home watching football if there was a game, and would then come out and play afterward."

The Oscar winner also touched on his need for structure in daily life, explaining how his busy schedule affects the way he follows sports, often tuning in more closely for major matchups rather than maintaining consistent routines.

"It's very hard for me to have routines ... I always seem to have a lot going on, either creatively or other responsibilities, so I'll wait until the big, heavy games to get a little bit more keyed in."

Despite his casual approach, Brody stressed that the communal energy of live sports is something he genuinely enjoys.

"But I do love sports, and I love the energy of attending games," The Fear of 13 star concluded.