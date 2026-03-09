Stephanie Buttermore's final heartbreaking remarks about fiance Jeff Nippard

Stephanie Buttermore and fiance Jeff Nippard announced their engagement in November 2022

Late fitness influencer and cancer researcher Stephanie Buttermore and her fiancé Jeff Nippard had been together for 10 years and got engaged in November 2022.

Stephanie, who died last week, and her fiancé celebrated this Valentine’s Day together and the latter shared a loved-up photo on social media.

It was apparently last photo of them together before the death of Stephanie on social media.

Nippard, a bodybuilder with an extensive social media following, took to Instagram and shared the photo with caption, “Relationshipmaxxing with tea time to lower cortisol levels” followed by a heart emoticon.

Fans and friends reacted to the stunning photo with sweet comments.

Stephanie Buttermore announced in 2024 that she would be stepping back from social media.

However, she returned to social media with a heartbreaking remarks for her fiancé, writing beneath his Valentine’s Day photo on Instagram.

Stephanie remarked, “Love you forever” followed by a heart emoticon.

Buttermore, from Canada, gained over 500,000 followers on Instagram and over 1 million on YouTube by sharing her fitness and nutrition journey.

In her last update on May 20, 2024, she said her mental health had become “the best it’s ever been” as her “previously crippling” anxiety levels reduced to almost nothing.

Earlier, in November 2022, they announced their engagement saying “Last month, I asked Steph to marry me and she said yes! It’s been an amazing journey of growth and love. Can’t wait for the next chapter together.”