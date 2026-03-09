Rihanna 'faced' attack by shooter at home in Beverly Hills

Shooter arrested after firing shots at Rihanna's Beverly Hills home

Rihanna, a well-known pop star, whose mansion in Beverly Hills came under attack from a shooter who shot "several times" on Sunday.

The Work hitmaker was at home when the hail of bullets targeted her property, with a round "penetrated a wall of the mansion", according to The Times.

A 30-year-old woman – as a suspect – was arrested shortly after the incident, having fired multiple rounds from her vehicle – which was a white Tesla – toward the Grammy winner's residence, per TMZ.

It is not immediately clear what the suspect's motive was, whose identity has not yet been disclosed.

The LAPD radio dispatch, according to the report, said “approximately 10 shots” had been fired, and then the driver fled south on Coldwater Canyon Drive.

The shooting incident report was reported to the law enforcement authority at 1:21 p.m., according to Police SGT. Jonathan de Veram, the LAPD's spokesperson, who added that no injuries were reported.

It is unclear whether Rihanna's longtime partner, A$AP Rocky, and her three children were with her at home.

A fan-page of the pop star, meanwhile, posted, "she shot several times at the gate, it seems like some kind of warning… didn't she run away? was she caught by the security guards? so many questions."



