Selena Gomez pays sweet tribute to Benny Blanco on his birthday: 'I love you'

Selena Gomez paid a sweet tribute to her husband Benny Blanco on his 38th birthday.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, the Calm Down songstress posted a series of throwback photos alongside a gushing caption.

"Happy birthday my love," Selena captioned the post "I love you with all my heart."

The 30-year-old singer included several snapshots from their wedding ceremony in her post.

The birthday tribute comes just days after Benny was roasted on social media for his 'dirty' feet. Selena also caught some heat when she responded to haters by kissing his feet.

In the comments section of her post, Blanco penned, "u r the best birffday present i could ever ask for."

For those unversed, Selena and Benny tied the knot in California on September 27, 2025.

The Only Murders in the Building star announced the happy news on Instagram, sharing photos and videos from the wedding.

"9.27.25," she simply captioned the post.

Selena went public with her relationship with Benny in December 2023.

"He is my absolute everything in my heart," she wrote about the music producer on social media.