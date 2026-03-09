Jennifer Runyon, 'Ghostbusters' star, dies at 65

Jennifer Runyon, best known for starring in Ghostbusters and Charles in Charge, has died. She was 65.



In a statement, the actress's family announced her passing, stating, "This past Friday night our beloved Jennifer passed away. It was a long and arduous journey that ended with her surrounded by her family."

"She will always be remembered for her love of life and her devotion to her family and friends", ending the tribute with, "Rest in peace, our Jenn."

In addition, Runyon's family at Ghostbusters, where she played the Female Student, also released a statement of condolence.

"We're saddened to report that actress Jennifer Runyon has passed away at the age of 65, according to posts shared on her official social media accounts."

"In Ghostbusters, Runyon appeared as the female student participating in Dr. Peter Venkman’s ESP test, with other notable credits including Charles in Charge, Up the Creek, and A Very Brady Christmas," the statement concluded.

Meanwhile, no cause of death is disclosed. However, her family's statement alluded to a health battle.

Runyon, in addition to the blockbuster Ghostbusters, also appeared in the soap opera Another World, and the TV shows including Quantum Leap, and Murder, She Wrote.

However, it is worth noting that the actress later left the film industry. But Runyon still has a fanbase from her time in classic 1980s movies and television.