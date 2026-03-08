Photo: 'Bridgerton' star Hannah Dodd recalls hilarious days from the sets of season 4

Bridgerton star Hannah Dodd has reflected on having a great time while playing the innocent Francesca Stirling the fourth installment of the hit regency era series.

During her latest confessional with Neflix's Tudum, Dodd weighed in her character’s naïve nature as she discussed her quest to explore the physical aspects of a matrimony.

“I had so much fun with the pinnacle storyline because she’s just clueless,” Dodd began.

“It’s this word that means nothing to her, and nobody’s willing to break it down and actually explain what it is that she’s after,” she continued.

She went on to recall, “I got to film with different characters and see how they responded to it. They were some of the most hilarious days on set.”

Elsewhere in the chat, she shared about Francesca that her relocation to the North did not provide the fulfillment she expected.

“It becomes apparent that Scotland wasn’t the dream for Francesca,” Dodd remarked.

Conclusively, she stated, “She’s definitely ready to come back to her family. She’s looking to spend a little bit more time in London, which is not expected for Francesca.”