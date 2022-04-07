Ration distributed among needy

Islamabad : Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki on Wednesday distributed rations and dates among the deserving people.
He, on behalf of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, also distributed the copies of Holy Quran, translated into Urdu, Sindhi, and Pashto languages.
