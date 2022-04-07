Promotions, postings, transfers in NAB

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has promoted 35 assistant directors of BPS-17 to deputy directors in BPS-18.

According to notification of the NAB issued on Wednesday, consequently upon the recommendations of Departmental Promotion Committee-1, in its meeting held on February 23, 2022, duly approved by the Director General (HRM) Assistant Directors (BPS-17) National Accountability Bureau are promoted to the posts of deputy directors (BPS-18) regular basis with immediate effect.

Those who are promoted from assistant director to deputy directors included, Muhammad Junaid Khan NAB Karachi, Roohul Amin NAB Rawalpindi, Waqas Ahmed NAB Rawalpindi, Mudasir Nayab NAB Rawalpindi, Ms Aliya Munawar NAB KPK, Ms Paras Batool NAB Karachi, Farooq Hasan NAB Rawalpindi, Ms Mamoona Nasir NAB Rawalpindi, Ms Sana Tariq NAB KPK, Ms Saleha Zaman NAB Balochistan, Ms Ayesha Batool NAB Lahore, Umesh NAB Lahore, Sheraz Farooq NAB Multan, Ms Julia Barket NAB Rawalpindi, Muhammad Shahid Mehmood NAB Rawalpindi, Muhammad Javed Iqbal NAB Headquarter Islamabad, Muhammad Jamil NAB Headquarter Islamabad, Abdullah Younis Shamsi NAB Karachi, Anwar Ali Mustafa NAB Karachi, Muhammad Ali Anwar NAB KPK, Waqar Anwar NAB Karachi, Ali Raza Saeed NAB Sukkur, Adeel Ahmed NAB Lahore, Ali Arsalan Sayed NAB Lahore, Hamza Nihal Tariq NAB Headquarters Islamabad, Fahad Shabbir NAB Balochistan, Usman Majeed NAB Lahore, Ms Anum Shakil NAB Lahore Muhammad Mujtaba Khan NAB Sukkur, Saqib Haider NAB Lahore, Abdur Rehman NAB Lahore, Usman Ifthikhar NAB Lahore, Hamid Javed NAB Lahore, Imtiaz Ahmed NAB Sukkur and Muhammad Abid Hussain NAB Headquarter Islamabad.

Besides these, the NAB also made seven more promotion as transferred from the deputed stations to posted stations. Those who were promoted and transferred includes, Amman Ahmed Bhutto has been posted from NAB KPK Peshawar to NAB HR Division Headquarters Islamabad, Aasil Khan from NAB KPK Peshawar to NAB Karachi, Muhammad Shafiq from NAB KPK Peshawar to NAB Karachi, Ali Ahmed Siddiqui from NAB Karachi to NAB Lahore, Raheel Ahmed from KPK Peshawar to NAB Karachi, Wasiq Billah from NAB KPK Peshawar to HRM Division NAB Headquarter Islamabad and Waqas Akram from NAB Multan To NAB Sukkur.