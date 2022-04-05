 
close
Tuesday April 05, 2022
Islamabad

ITP crackdown on violators

By Our crime correspondent
April 05, 2022

Islamabad : Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has been continuing a crackdown on the violators so as to ensure safety of life and property of the road-users and flow of traffic.

All the zonal in-charges have been given directions to come hard on the road-users found without driving license. According to the SSP (Traffic) Mazhar Iqbal, the crackdown would ensure road discipline.

