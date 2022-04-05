ITP crackdown on violators

Islamabad : Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has been continuing a crackdown on the violators so as to ensure safety of life and property of the road-users and flow of traffic.
All the zonal in-charges have been given directions to come hard on the road-users found without driving license. According to the SSP (Traffic) Mazhar Iqbal, the crackdown would ensure road discipline.
Rawalpindi : Zulfikar Ali Bhutto is not a personality but a name of thought and ideology. Thought and ideology do not...
Islamabad : After months of anticipation and musical talents pouring in from all over Pakistan, three music geniuses...
Islamabad : Around 2,000 security personnel and volunteers will perform security duties during the holy month of...
Islamabad : House rents in the twin-cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi have increased by more than 20 per cent during...
Islamabad : Celebrating the launch of its ‘Women in Leadership’ programme in South Asia, the British Council has...
Islamabad : Newborns with heart, lung, or respiratory problems may need to breathe increased amounts of oxygen. Oxygen...
Comments