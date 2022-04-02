PRCS distributes first aid boxes in schools

Islamabad: To effectively deal with emergencies and provide immediate pre-hospital care to the injured, the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) provided First Aid Boxes to 30 educational institutions of district Rawalpindi here at a ceremony held at the Red Crescent Hospital on Friday.

PRCS Chairman Abrar-ul-Haq, Additional Deputy Commissioner HQ Marzia Saleem, CEO Education, representatives of government schools, colleges of district Rawalpindi, PRCS staff and volunteers attended the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Abrar said that during tragedies and disasters, PRCS always acts on the principle of ‘first to reach and last to leave,’ be it first aid, psychiatric relief or reunification efforts, help in emergencies or role in reconstruction. He said, according to an IFRC research, more than 59 percent deaths can be prevented with timely intervention and provision of first aid. He stressed the need for people to learn first aid. “Saving lives is the best service to mankind; our religion also guides us that whoever saves a life is as though he had saved all mankind,” he added.

Abrar said, PRCS, under its Red Crescent Corp initiative, will train students of educational institutions to render First Aid services to vulnerable communities. He said, Covid-19 has changed the dynamics of behaviours and responsibilities, with hospitals and health care facilities dealing with thousands of emergency cases on a daily basis. In such a scenario, first aid becomes more crucial. He congratulated the students of different educational institutions on completing the first aid training.