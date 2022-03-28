PMLN ‘offers’ Punjab CM’s slot to PMLQ

A PML-N delegation meets PML-Q leader Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain at his residence in Islamabad. -Screengrab

ISLAMABAD: The PMLN and the PMLQ on Sunday agreed to continue consultation before the final decision of reaching a political understanding in a few days.

A PMLN delegation called on former prime minister and PMLQ President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and discussed issues of mutual interest, including the no-confidence motion, and agreed to continue consultation on the future course of action.

The PMLN delegation included Khawaja Saad Rafiq, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Rana Sanaullah and Attaullah Tarar while the PMLQ’s Chaudhry Shujaat and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi along with Federal Ministers Tariq Bashir Cheema, Moonis Elahi, Salik Hussain, Senator Kamil Ali Agha and Hussain Elahi participated in the talks.



According to sources, PMLN leader Nawaz Sharif has agreed to hand over the Punjab chief minister slot to the PMLQ and the PMLN delegation conveyed the message to the Chaudhry brothers. However, the PMLQ leaders sought time for consultation.

Talking to media after the meeting, PMLN leader Khawaja Saad Rafiq said his party and the Chaudhrys had worked together on the same platform for decades. “We have a longstanding relationship and consulted on the current political situation and it will continue in future,” he added.

He claimed the no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan had no political motive due to national issues. “Imran Khan had only hollow slogans,” he added. He said the PTI government should quit if it wanted Pakistan come out of trouble. On the talks, he said, “We will move forward together in politics and the bitterness between the two parties has ended now.”

Asked if the PMLN was ready to hand over the CM slot to Pervez Elahi, Saad said the no-confidence motion was not for a political bargain or any give and take as the opposition had a firm belief that three years of the PTI government were bad and the allies were not happy with it. “We came here to seek their support to bring the country out if crisis,” he claimed.

Federal Minister for Housing Tariq Bashir Cheema said the PMLN team had arrived to get support for the no-confidence motion and the consultation would continue for two days. To a question, he said it was their desire that all allies make a collective decision. “However, our experience with the government is not good,” he added.

Following the meeting with the PMLN delegation, Pervaiz Elahi held a meeting with former President Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Pervez Elahi along with Tariq Bashir Cheema and Chaudhry Salik Hussain visited Zardari House on Sunday night. The meeting discussed the no-confidence motion and it is expected the PMLQ will take its final decision in a day or two.