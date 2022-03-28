 
March 28, 2022
Topple this govt to save future, Shehbaz to nation

Shehbaz Sharif urged the masses to join the “Mehngai Mukao March” to get rid of Prime Minister Imran Khan

By News Report
March 28, 2022
LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) President Shehbaz Sharif has asked the people to “topple down this corrupt government to save the future of the nation.”

In a video message, the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly urged the masses to join the “Mehngai Mukao March” to get rid of Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government. He maintained that he wanted to convey an important message of PMLN supremo Nawaz Sharif to the nation. It is a reality that inflation in Pakistan has reached the highest level in the regime of PM Imran Khan. He also criticised the PTI-led government over alleged worst corruption, poverty, unemployment and cruel behavior to the common man.

