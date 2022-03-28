Topple this govt to save future, Shehbaz to nation

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) President Shehbaz Sharif has asked the people to “topple down this corrupt government to save the future of the nation.”

In a video message, the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly urged the masses to join the “Mehngai Mukao March” to get rid of Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government. He maintained that he wanted to convey an important message of PMLN supremo Nawaz Sharif to the nation. It is a reality that inflation in Pakistan has reached the highest level in the regime of PM Imran Khan. He also criticised the PTI-led government over alleged worst corruption, poverty, unemployment and cruel behavior to the common man.